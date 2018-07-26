Goethe-Institute to host Namibia Arts Fair on Saturday

By Linda Machinga

The Goethe-Institute will host the Namibia Arts Fair – an all day event from 10am until 6pm on Saturday, 28 July.

Tickets for adults will be as low as N$30 in advance, and for the kids aged 0-15 will enter free of charge if accompanied by adult.

According to a statement, there will be live performances from Miss H and many more musical, dance and spoken word performances over the stage through out the day.

The event will feature eight art workshops, featuring all disciplines of art, however there is limited space and the organisers have asked the public to buy their tickets on time or download a brochure of the workshops on offer.

Furthermore, there will be arts fair battle royale. The royale is an arts showdown like Namibia has never seen before, the statement added. Painters, dancers and musicians, going three rounds in an amazing competition at one of Windhoek’s hottest new venues. Entry will also be free of charge.

Meanwhile, the event will bring a variety of international and local cuisines from the food vendors. There will be brunch, lunch and snacks at the food market all day.

Caption: For more information we have launched our Namibian arts fair blog. Follow the link for latest news on preparations, performing and featured artists, as well as tips for getting most out of your Arts fair experience.