Christmas book captures the cultural identity of Namibia

The Namibian Christmas Book ‘Every December’” which was launched earlier this month was well attended by authors, visitors, VIPs, representatives of embassies and members and friends of Namibian Scientific Society (NSS).

The society said that what started as an attempt to define the cultural identity of Namibia became a collection of poems, stories, songs and photos all so typically Namibian. To get the process of publishing the book, the society in July invited locals from all walks of life to submit their stories, poems, painting, illustrations and even songs to compile the Christmas Book.

The Society received text that was submitted in any indigenous languages, and later translated into English.

Authors such a Sylvia Schlettwein, Fanie Gous, Hetty Rose-Junius, Florence !Khaxas, Prince Kamaazengi Marenga I, Pierre mare, Victoria Erasmus, Franziska Xamses and Matilda Isaaks amongst others presented fictional and non-fictional contributions, which highlighted a great generational difference, various background, present, past, but all together a typically local mix.

Waltraut Fritzsche, Chief Executive Officer of Namibia Scientific Society said through the book they sing the same tune in various languages. “It is a nice present for someone dear in or from Namibia and a few books are still available at the Society,” she added.

Jana Hybaskova, European Union Ambassador to Namibia said the EU Delegation Team, joins the Namibian Scientific Society and Kuiseb Publishers in uniting the country in its diversity, strengthening Namibia’s national cultural identity based on love, peace, and togetherness, serving and understanding each other by sharing the happiness.

Caption: Spotted at the launch of the book were the Minister of Finance, Calle Schlettwein speaking to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, surrounded by other invited guests.