Readathon Project receives funds to promote the reading culture

By Natasha Jacha.

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust recently gave support to the 2018 Readathon with N$50,000 for prizes at an event at the Outapi Multi-purpose Youth Centre under the theme “Read Namibia: Power saved is power generated, brighten the future”.

The aim of the project is to encourage the development of reading skills, and to promote reading habits among all Namibians, while at the same time educating the learners on ways of saving power.

Erastus Amakali, Outapi Branch Manager spoke on behalf of the FirstRand Foundation: “The FirstRand Foundation is committed to creating a better world, and what better way than to encourage a love of reading, and a literary culture among Namibian children and youth.”

Erastus said that the FirstRand Foundation was happy with the 116 learners who actively partook in the project and hoped that they would treasure their books and also encourage others to start reading.

Readathon in Namibia is a week-long reading and book festival held annually in schools, culminating in the National Readathon Day.

The aim is to develop a love of reading and a reading culture in Namibia. From Monday to Thursday, a variety of book and reading related activities are organized by schools.