Health sector needs around US$1.86 billion to treat TB between 2015 and 2030

Recent data commissioned by the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Caucus presented this week shows that the country will need at least US$1.86 billion to treat TB between 2015 and 2030, aa reported by Xinhua News Agency.

Namibia is the fourth worst TB affected country in the world with over 9,000 patients diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

This new research outlines the extent of the human and economic cost which will result from inaction in addressing the TB epidemic.

The estimates, based on figures from the World Health Organization, show that failing to tackle TB will cost the world economy US$983 billion by 2030.

The report predicts the death toll between 2015 and 2030 to roughly be around 25,800.

According to the Chairperson of the Namibian TB caucus Elma Dienda, this is an indication that the country needs to urgently act fast to end TB.

“There is an economic as well as a national health and human imperative for Namibia to act immediately to end TB,” she said.

She called upon stakeholders to stand together and help the health ministry in addressing the TB epidemic in the country as well as cross the globe.