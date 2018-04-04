Cancer Association opens up Corporate Mobile Clinic in the Erongo Region

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) Erongo mobile clinic is in full operational swing and now offers services to corporate clients in the region.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said that many working class locals indicated that often they can not find the time to visit their local clinics or take a day off to visit the National Cancer Outreach Programme clinic days.

“To address this need, we have implemented our ‘Corporate Mobile Clinic’ services in the Erongo Region as from April,” he explained.

Hansen said their medical team will drive out and host the screening clinics at the offices of their corporate partners.

“The ladies will have clinical breast examination and cervical screening, men will have prostate function and testicular cancer screening and healthy lifestyle talks on how we can be educated to prevent cancer, will be hosted prior to all clinics and in schools for the youth, while clinics are ongoing,” he added.

He stated that these services are offered at a highly reduced rate of N$150 per person, while CAN subsidizes the remainder fees associated. “We thank the Namibian community in particular the Erongo communities for supporting CAN and especially the CAN Erongo Centre making these services available,” concluded Hansen.