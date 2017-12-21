Coast to host the Swakopmunder Musikwoche this weekend

Approximately 220 people will take part in the 2017 Swakopmunder Musikwoche concerts which will take place on 15-16 December at the Namib High School hall in Swakopmund.

Ailly Namupala, Namibian Musician took over as the Organizational Director of the Musikwoche, while internationally acclaimed Conductor from Germany Cornelia von Kerssenbrock was appointed as Musical Director and the them is “Let’s Dance”.

Audiences will be treated to the “Sacrificial Dance” from Rite of Spring by Igor Stravinsky, the Jazz Waltz by Dmitri Shostakovich, Pomp and Circumstances March no 1 by Edward Elgar, the Valse Triste by Jean Sibelius, the “Polonaise” from Eugene Onegin by P.I Tchaikovsky and the “Arabian Dance” from Peer Gynt by Edvard Grieg.

Christiane Berker, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Musikwoche thanked the sponsors for making possible to allow young and not so young Namibian musicians to benefit from ten days of master classes with excellent lecturers from Germany, the United States of American and South African.

“The Musikwoche is all about the pursuit of quality and bringing communities together and we inspire them not only to grow but connect to realize change within themselves,” said Sanet de Waal, Head: Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorships and Events at Bank Windhoek, who are the main sponsors.