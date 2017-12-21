Supersport secures UEFA Champions League rights for DStv viewers

As the destination of choice for Africa’s soccer lovers, SuperSport is thrilled to confirm that it has renewed broadcast rights to the prestigious UEFA Champions League for DStv customers.

SuperSport was recently involved in a public tender process and confirmed a three-year partnership with the rights holders. The renewal starts from the 2018/19 season.

“This is a momentous day for SuperSport and our DStv customers,” said Chief Executive ,Gideon Khobane. “The UEFA Champions League features many of the world’s top players and enthralls soccer fans like little else. We are privileged to be able to tell this great story year after year via high-quality broadcasts.”

SuperSport’s rights include television, mobile and internet platforms, extend across sub-Saharan Africa and supplement a world-class soccer offering that includes the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia and many other top soccer properties, ensuring that DStv customers enjoy the best sports viewing on the continent.