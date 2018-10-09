Select Page

Business and Intellectual Property Authority finds new home

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) will be relocating to a new office complex, situated at 3 Ruhr Street, Northern Industrial area, next to Hartlief effective from 29 October.

Chief Executive Officer of BIPA Selma Ambunda, said relocation was necessitated by its need for a more conducive customer service area, ample and safer parking for staff and customers as well as being able to offer all services under one roof.

BIPA signed a 3 year lease agreement with owners of the PZN Holding Trust to ensure a sense of stability for its staff and clients. The relocation will effect both of its town offices, with teams now being combined at the new head office.

The move will start on 19 October, with non-core departments moving first, followed by core operations and therefore BIPA request that all stakeholders take not of its new premises and they apologies for any inconvenience the move might cause for its clients.

BIPA is responsible for the administration and protection of business and intellectual property.

