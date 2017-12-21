University of Science and Technology students afforded internship at local IT company

The University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Headway Consulting renewed their Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to facilitate Work Integrated Learning (WIL) for students.

The purpose of the WIL programme is for students to undertake an internship that enables them to apply theoretical knowledge gained from their studies in a practical setting

Jan Coetzee, Managing Director of Headway Consulting said that with the an ever evolving technological landscape, graduates are needed “Headway thinks it is essential that we actively participate in this programme to ensure Namibia has local capable resources to contribute to the development of Namibia with tailor made ICT solutions,” said Coetzee.

Headway Consulting is based in Windhoek, and provides a WIL placement for several students, lasting a minimum of three to six months for the successful students.

The previous agreement between the parties was signed in 2014 when NUST was still known as Polytechnic of Namibia and a number of students were placed with the company as a result of this agreement and some were eventually permanently employed after completion of the WIL.

Headway is aware of the need that if it wants to offer its clients the best professional and expert advise it needs to develop these skills and the people themselves, therefore for them NUST is the perfect partner in providing WIL opportunities to students, specifically those studying towards a degree in Business Computing.

The company provides Information Technology (IT) consultancy service to the corporate world, offering advisory services in IT Governance in accordance with international best practices frameworks such as Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies and Information Technology Infrastructure Library.