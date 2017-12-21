Agra reopens revamped Branch in Otavi

Agriculture retailer, Agra opened its Otavi Branch for business recently following extensive renovations and upgrades which were undertaken over the past months.

A new feed and licks store of 600m² was added to the retail buildings in Otavi, while additional retail space of 347m² was added to the existing retail store.

The layout of the store has been improved and more cashiers and air conditioning will add to better customer service and convenient shopping experience. The DIY Depot with an extensive range of building products, hardware and tools, has also been incorporated in the store together with other additions within Agra’s product range.

Customers were rewarded for their loyalty to Agra Otavi and patience during the time of renovations and building by a special clients’ day. A wide range of products were on special from 30 November until 9 December while free hot dogs for shoppers and an outside radio broadcast added to the celebrations.

Other investments of Agra into local infrastructure this include the new retail store that was built at Agra Karibib and revamp of the Tsumeb branch to offer more retail space at both branches.

Meanwhile, the construction of a new branch at Maltahöhe commenced in this year and is expected to be completed early in 2018. Agra also installed solar panels on the majority of the Agra owned retail buildings.