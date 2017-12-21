Debmarine hands over a newly constructed Resource Centre to Gobabis School

Debmarine Namibia recently handed over a newly constructed Resource Centre to the Gobabis Project School worth N$250,000.

The Resource Centre investment is as a result of the relationship established between Debmarine Namibia and Gobabis Project School which commenced a few years ago when the company initially sponsored the prize-giving ceremony and educational materials.

The project is a primary school in the Epako Township on the outskirts of Gobabis which caters for learners whose families live below the breadline.

“This investment further supports the call from Government, in particular the Ministry of Education’s invitation to the private sector, to partner with the Government through interventions such as the ‘Friends of Education’ initiative aimed at garnering support towards education, arts and culture.” Debmarine Namibia Senior Financial Manager, Willy Mertens said at the handover.

The Gobabis Project School commenced operations in 2012 with only 760 children and teaching undertaken in tents, today the school has 1418 children and 46 teachers. The school offers three language stream curriculum: Khoekhoegowab, English and Otjiherero; with elementary Agriculture as the main pre-vocational subject at senior level.

“Government alone cannot provide all services and needs of our education system and therefore concerted effort from private sector stakeholders is greatly valued. Our school board management, staff, parents and learners hereby thank Debmarine Namibia for the much needed infrastructure which will ultimately serve as a library-cum-tuition room,” the Project School Principal, Tezee Katjiuanjo said in his acceptance speech.