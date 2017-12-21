BON Hotel GM reveals her list of best to-dos in Swakop

The new BON Hotel in Swakopmund’s Dome is run by a woman who is just as passionate about her home town, as she is to make visitors feel welcome.

Newly-appointed General Manager, Conni Lyners said this week there is so much to do in Swakop, regardless of the weather, that every member of every family, from the youngest to the most mature, can have a sensational time this coming holiday.

Swakopmund really has it all, is Connie’s opinion when asked about her own personal favourite spots. “Lazy days on the beach, fishing, exploring the desert on a 4-wheeler, the fascinating Skeleton Coast, all these offer wondrous experiences for families to holiday together and make new special memories.”

And then Swakopmund is world famous for its delectable cuisine. Whether its a mid-morning sweet at Cafe Anton, or some serious seafood fare at any of the many top restaurants, a Swakop holiday is just as much about good eateries, as it is about the desert and the sea.

“There’s also no shortage of activities for the kids. We all know that a day of sandcastles and ice cream rates tops on any child’s list of things to do and Swakop has beautiful beaches to enjoy. If the weather is not playing along, the National Marine Aquarium with its underwater walk-way, always brings awe to a child’s face.”

“For children, the desert is one big sandpit where they can play, roam, ride, sandboard, and even go scale Dune 7 if they have both the aptitude and the stamina.”

Seeing that the BON Hotel is situated in the Dome, Conni said the Sanmilari kids play centre is a secure place to book the children in while having lunch in the Dome Restaurant. The play centre is also very popular with parents who want to disappear for a brief workout in the fabulous gym. “If you stay at the BON Hotel, you can use the gym free of charge.”

“You can not pass through Swakop without stopping at Jetty 1905 and The Tug restaurants for their amazing locations. Nothing beats a hot, sunny day on the deck with a glass of bubbly, an endless supply of fresh oysters and the odd whoosh of sea spray to cool you down,” she said.

Entertainment:

Swakopmund is abuzz with goings-on and events over December.

“I would definitely check out Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre’s New Year’s Pre Party line up. Artists such as Prime Circle, Heuwels Fantasties, Famaz Attak and Bok van Blerk (to name a few) will be performing from 27 December.

“The Dome will also be hosting a series of fabulous events from beach volleyball to Roller Disco and even a Bokjol on 23 December.

“Jack Parow is no stranger to Swakop and he will be at the Desert Tavern on Saturday 23 December. I would also keep an eye on happenings at Long Beach and Dolphin Beach; Christmas and New Year festivities are guaranteed.

Try something new:

“We love to take the family long-boarding on the lagoon in Walvis Bay, which is also one of the most spectacular natural wetlands in Namibia and hosts one of the largest flamingo colonies; it’s a 30-minute drive along the coast from Swakop, but well worth it. If you’re lucky, the dolphins may come out to play too. If the long-boarding makes you thirsty, a beer at The Raft is always a treat. Here you get to take in the amazing birdlife and marvel at Mother Nature.”

“A catamaran cruise is also compulsory, where you are (almost) guaranteed to sail alongside a pod of dolphin. It’s best to go out early morning or, if you’re like me, a sundowner cruise is the perfect ending to a Swakop day.”

