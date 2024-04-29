Pioneering green hydrogen: Vision for Namibia’s sustainable future

By Chris Movirongo

Fortescue Energy Country Director.

As the global community tackles the urgent need to transition towards sustainable energy solutions, Namibia’s Green Hydrogen ambition shines as a beacon of hope.

The energy transition presents significant opportunities for Namibia and the entire continent. It offers the chance for nations to take control of their destiny, harness their resources, and liberate themselves from depending on countries lucky enough to have copious amounts of fossil fuels.

Africa, in particular, holds a unique and competitive advantage in the transition with its vast array of abundant renewable resources, including solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro energy. These resources position the continent as a natural leader towards a green energy and hydrogen future.

Fortescue Energy recognises this potential. As a globally integrated green technology, energy, and metals company, Fortescue Energy stands at the forefront of the green energy revolution, employing cutting-edge technology solutions to drive the world towards a sustainable future and investing in regions with strong green energy potential.

With a steadfast commitment to innovation, collaboration, and environmental stewardship, Fortescue Energy is poised to revolutionise the energy landscape in Namibia, driving socio-economic growth and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

With a strong presence in the region, including African headquarters in Kenya and Namibia, Fortescue Energy is eager to springboard into further engagements with local governments and communities to expand projects.

Fortescue Green Hydrogen has already begun to make waves in Namibia, advocating for a notable shift in the country’s energy landscape. Through strategic partnerships with the Namibian government and local stakeholders, Fortescue Energy aims to use Namibia’s abundant renewable resources to produce green hydrogen, a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Namibia’s green hydrogen ambitions have gained momentum with significant milestones such as the Southern Corridor Development Initiative launch and the signing of agreements with the German government. These initiatives align with the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

On 18 March 2021, the late former President H.E Dr Hage G. Geingob officially launched the 2nd Harambee Prosperity Plan which outlined the Southern Corridor Development Initiative under the Economic Advancement Pillar. This was Namibia’s first proclamation of its green hydrogen ambitions to the world, swiftly followed by the signing of a Joint Communiqué of Intent with the German Government on 25 August of the same year. Namibia’s Green Hydrogen Council officially launched its green hydrogen strategy at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Looking ahead, Fortescue Energy envisions a future where Namibia emerges as a global leader in renewable energy innovation. By investing in local infrastructure, educating the youth about the green energy industry, and fostering local skills development, Fortescue Energy will empower communities and drive economic growth. On top of this, these initiatives hold the promise of reducing carbon emissions, mitigating climate change, and enhancing energy security for Namibia.

Operating with a holistic approach, Fortescue Energy prioritizes environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic prosperity. In Australia, Fortescue’s Billion Opportunities program aims to ensure economic opportunities and growth for the Traditional Custodians of the regions in which they operate. Since its commencement in 2011, the program has awarded contracts and subcontracts worth more than AUD 4.6 billion to over 190 First Nations (indigenous Australian) businesses.

By placing people and the planet at the forefront of everything we do, Fortescue Energy is poised to create lasting value for Namibia and its people, leaving behind a positive legacy for future generations.

As Namibia’s Green Hydrogen initiatives gain momentum, Fortescue Energy remains steadfast in its resolve to drive positive change and transformation. By harnessing the power of green hydrogen, the company is not only shaping the future of energy but also paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous Namibia. Together, let us seize this opportunity to build a brighter, greener tomorrow for all.