World Food Day celebrations delve into water and food as means to enhance production

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform observed World Food Day today in Kayova Village, Ndiyona Constituency, located in the Kavango East Region.

The event centred around the theme, ‘Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave no one behind’.

In his keynote address, delivered by NamWater Chief Executive Abraham Nehemia, Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Carl Schlettwein, highlighted various government initiatives aimed at addressing national water needs, concurrently focusing on enhancing food production.

Qingyun Diao, the Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Namibia, noted that among several technical support projects, FAO implemented the project ‘Improving Water Access in the Drought-Affected Regions of Namibia’ from 2018 to 2019, which received funding amounting to US$200,000.

Hon. Bonifatius Wakudumo, the Governor of Kavango East Region, underscored the event’s significance in Ndiyona Constituency, given its high multi-dimensional poverty index.

Officials distributed food packages to five vulnerable households and presented a N$40,000 cash cheque to two subsistence farmers from FAO.