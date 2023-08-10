Select Page

EU provides technical support to the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade

IT equipment was handed over to the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) staff this week to assist the operation of the Directorate of International Trade, by the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Namibia, H.E Sinikka Antila.

This was funded by the ‘Support to the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Implementation Plan Programme.

Ambassador Antila expressed satisfaction with the implementation rate of the EPA Support Programme and expressed the hope that this will reinforce trade.

Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, Deputy Executive Director of MIT meanwhile stressed the importance of capacity building and institutional strengthening, which she said is more sustainable in the long run.

She thanked the EU for providing such technical support through the EPA Programme and the Twinning Grant.

The EPA Support Program is an ambitious N$123 million Programme that aims to enhance Namibia’s access to export markets by improving the government’s capacity to manage international trade agreements, with a specific focus on trade with the EU.

 

