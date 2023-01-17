Sheet Street Ondangwa donates to Rob Youth Foundation

Linen supplier, Sheet Street this week donated two comforter sets, a vase, tables, photo frames and mirrors, and some additional smaller items to the Rob Youth Foundation in Ondangwa.

The donation made through the foundation is meant to assist community members in need.

Sheet Street Ondangwa Gwashamba Mall store manager, Thresia Hangomo said they are under the Mr Price group and believe in giving back to the community, especially to the less fortunate. “We are glad to be in partnership with the Rob Youth Foundation,” she added.

The Foundation’s Oshana Regional Manager, Anna Shikulo expressed their gratitude to Sheet Street, saying it was a welcome gesture that sets a tangible example for other corporates to hold hands with the Foundation and try to assist those in need.

“Thank you for making our corporate operation so effortless, for the donations, and for setting a positive example to other companies. This not only sets an example within the region, but the entire country, that giving to others who are not fortunate enough to have something, is a good gesture,” she said.

She added that this is the beginning of a journey to empower and assist those who are in need, and they hope to nurture this partnership to identify and assist more people in need.

The donations also included a bath basket, a potted igloo, candles, diffusers and a placement mat.