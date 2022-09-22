Select Page

Financial and gaming digital fraud on the rise in Namibia

Posted by | Sep 27, 2022 |

Financial and gaming digital fraud on the rise in Namibia

The rate of suspected digital fraud attempts from Namibia in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 36% compared to the same period last year, in contrast to a -14% decline shown globally.

This is according to TransUnion’s quarterly fraud analysis, which shows that the rate of suspected digital fraud attempts originating from Namibia decreased across several sectors, but showed significant year-on-year increases in the financial services and gambling sectors.

TransUnion’s data on fraud against businesses is based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication, and fraud analytics solution suite, TransUnion TruValidat.

The local insurance industry that saw the biggest increase in the rate of suspected digital fraud attempts was financial services, which saw a massive increase of 229%. The other industry to see a big increase in the rate of suspected digital fraud coming from Namibia was gambling, which increased by 179%.

The global insurance industry saw a suspected digital fraud attempt rate increase of 159% in the quarter under review, while the global logistics sector increased by 13%.

“In recent years, we’ve seen fraudsters shift their industry focus each quarter. At this time, we believe the insurance industry is seeing more ‘soft fraud’ because some consumers may be representing their policies incorrectly in an effort to save money, especially in a high inflation environment that places more pressure on their wallets,” said Shai Cohen, senior vice president of global fraud solutions at TransUnion.

TransUnion observed the largest declines from Namibia-based transactions in travel and leisure (-39%), retail (-9%), and communities, which includes online forums and dating sites, at -9%.

Globally, industries seeing the largest declines in the rate of suspected digital fraudulent activity from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022 included gaming (-63%), travel and leisure (-28%), and retail (-28%).

 

Hits: 9

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Starting the year on a clean slate – Cleaning Data

Starting the year on a clean slate – Cleaning Data

9 January 2018

Paratus showcases its satellite offering at Ghanzi Show in Botswana

Paratus showcases its satellite offering at Ghanzi Show in Botswana

6 August 2019

Zooming in on Zoom

Zooming in on Zoom

28 May 2020

Only connected businesses will succeed amid the outbreak

Only connected businesses will succeed amid the outbreak

24 March 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<