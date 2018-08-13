Businesses should utilise apps for agility and efficiency – Powercom Chief Executive Amupolo

PowerCom CEO, Alisa Amupolo in her presentation at the Economist Businesswomen Conference in Ongwediva, said that businesses, regardless of their size or function, should consider utilizing applications for agility and efficiency

Amupolo at the event said that applications, commonly referred to as “apps” by consumers, can serve a variety of purposes in commercial environments.

“If utilized correctly, business owners can benefit from the low cost and maintenance that comes with mobile or computer-related apps which have a tangible impact on both the consumer experience and commercial management activities,” she said.

According to her, advancements in technology have enabled businesses to utilize different mobile, tablet and web-based apps. These range from business and social media to productivity, health and fitness, and gaming, and even to banking apps.

Although these types of apps are all available, it is important that businesses still determine which apps are relevant to their operations and tailor their efforts accordingly, she added.

“Apps can be used for advertising, promoting businesses, managing businesses more productively as well as gathering business intelligence from the market in order to remain competitive,” she said.

Amupolo said that the research and development required for businesses to bring new products to market, are made easier and simpler through the many and diversified opportunities apps offer to access that market and leverage those networks to optimize delivery.

“Apps such as social media have location based and targeted advertising features. If the app is easy to use, at low or no cost and has the capability to reach out to customers in different towns, without physically going on foot to sell, that app is right. These days you can promote the product in the language of your customers, for example,” she explained.

She said there are many opportunities for business owners to leverage these mobile and straightforward technologies to find leads, advertise services and sell products, as well as book clients or appointments without a significant labour input.

Examples of efficiency-improving apps were highlighted by Amupolo. These included local banking apps, Google’s own integrated business apps, plus social media apps such as Linked in, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“All these apps are gaining traction in terms of advertising and access to market. The apps most frequently used by entrepreneurs are booking and scheduling, customer relationship management, accounting, banking, productivity monitoring, surveying, and planning for meetings,” she added.

Meanwhile, she said that modern business owners no longer encounter any opportunity costs that come with waiting in banking queues when mobile banking is implemented within a business.

Equally, app-based personal assistants are available across the globe at a low cost via the means of Artificial Intelligence (AI). “Voice command options on our smartphones, for instance, allow you to search for information without actively inputting the query into your phone,” she said.

Amupolo was careful to caution business owners that, despite the numerous benefits associated with apps, many of them demand internet usage and can not operate effectively offline.

In remote areas with unreliable internet access, entrepreneurs may experience challenges utilizing apps. Therefore, emphasis should also be placed on acquiring internet connectivity and smart feature phones that has low internet consumptions,” she continued.

Furthermore she said that there are also financial considerations for businesses, including initial outlay and maintenance costs for apps, along with maintaining secure domain, email, website and social media accounts.

Caption: Presenters at the Economist Businesswomen Conference in Ongwediva, from the left, Nangula Kauluma (Executive Officer: Premium Banking – FNB); Alisa Amupolo (PowerCom Chief Executive) and Africa Schimming-Chase (Financial Advisor as Chase & Associates).