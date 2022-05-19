Africa Centre gets new home in London

The Africa Centre will be welcoming its patrons and supporters to their new home in Southwark, London on 9 June, after years of planning, building and refurbishing work.

The Africa Centre (TAC) is a charity that champions the diversity of Africa and its diaspora. TAC said thy chose Southwark for its multicultural character and its proximity to several other iconic cultural institutions.

“It will continue to act as a bold and trans-formative bridge between the continent, Africans and friends of Africa all over the world from its base in one of the world’s most international and exciting cities, London,” added TAC.

Board Chair of The Africa Centre Oba Nsugbe said over the decades since its launch in 1964, they played a key role in being a home away from home for the African diaspora and it has been a safe place and key platform for African activities, intellectuals and artists to discuss and drive the African narrative.

“With time, our mission and purpose have grown and transformed to not only represent the first generation of Africans but also the second and third generations of Africans and Afro-Caribbeans and for a more wholesome engagement with the community, the updated Centre goes beyond a focus on Arts and culture to have areas dedicated to education, learning and entrepreneurship,” added Nsugbe.

The centre said they are spread over four floors and phase one of its redevelopment will see an African restaurant and lounge bar on the ground and first floors and spaces for exhibitions, debates and events on the second and phase two is still to follow.