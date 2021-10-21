Bank Windhoek launches annual vehicle financing campaign

Bank Windhoek recently launched its annual national Vehicle and Asset Finance marketing campaign themed with ‘Find the one’, to offer customers the best deals to finance their new or used vehicles country-wide.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack said the campaign’s objective is to solidify Bank Windhoek’s position in the vehicle financing market as the ultimate financial partner of choice.

“As a Namibian bank, we pride ourselves on being a bank of relationships. We understand our customer’s unique banking needs and where they are in their journey of life. Through this campaign, we demonstrate that we go the extra mile for their comfort and convenience,” Pack added.

Pack revealed that some of the campaign’s benefits would provide customers with an extended repayment term of up to 72 months for all new vehicles and a 90-day vacation payment option.

“These options are mainly designed to make repayments more affordable for our customers,” Pack said.

She added that the campaign has exciting customer-facing competitions, giving customers the opportunity of winning exciting and enticing prizes.

The campaign has come at a time when new vehicle sales in Namibia hit a record low since COVID-19. In its monthly vehicle sales review, IJG Namibia said that the sluggish growth in car sales in Namibia emanated from consumers not being able to afford new vehicles and corporates not replacing their fleets.

The campaign will end on Thursday, 31 March 2022.