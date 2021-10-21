Select Page

Gibeon Council renews operational agreement with City of Windhoek

Posted by | Oct 26, 2021 |

Gibeon Council renews operational agreement with City of Windhoek

The Gibeon Village Council and the City of Windhoek on 22 October renewed their operational agreement that will see the Gibeon counterpart learn from the City on housing, land delivery, property management and human settlement.

Welcoming the delegation, the City of Windhoek’s Strategic Executive for Finance and Customer Services, Jennifer Comalie said the importance of continuous interactions between local authorities to share experiences and resources in addressing common challenges facing their communities.

The City expressed that the delegation had fruitful discussions with the technical officials responsible for housing and land deliver at the City and they looked at ways of alleviating the challenges pertaining to land management.

Going forward, the two councils will renew their cooperation agreement which will be accompanied by an action plan for the implementation of specific projects within the broader framework of the agreement to be signed.

The two councils’ collaboration dates back from 2003 when they first signed their cooperation agreement, which was renewable in 2017 and is now due for further renewal.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namdeb resumes mining operations at southern coastal mines

Namdeb resumes mining operations at southern coastal mines

11 May 2020

Entrepreneurs find their true north at Start-up Festival

Entrepreneurs find their true north at Start-up Festival

14 June 2017

Local wizkid to represent Africa on the WorldSkills Champions Trust

Local wizkid to represent Africa on the WorldSkills Champions Trust

24 January 2018

Design Indaba simulcast in Windhoek deemed a success

Design Indaba simulcast in Windhoek deemed a success

13 March 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<