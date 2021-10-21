Gibeon Council renews operational agreement with City of Windhoek

The Gibeon Village Council and the City of Windhoek on 22 October renewed their operational agreement that will see the Gibeon counterpart learn from the City on housing, land delivery, property management and human settlement.

Welcoming the delegation, the City of Windhoek’s Strategic Executive for Finance and Customer Services, Jennifer Comalie said the importance of continuous interactions between local authorities to share experiences and resources in addressing common challenges facing their communities.

The City expressed that the delegation had fruitful discussions with the technical officials responsible for housing and land deliver at the City and they looked at ways of alleviating the challenges pertaining to land management.

Going forward, the two councils will renew their cooperation agreement which will be accompanied by an action plan for the implementation of specific projects within the broader framework of the agreement to be signed.

The two councils’ collaboration dates back from 2003 when they first signed their cooperation agreement, which was renewable in 2017 and is now due for further renewal.