MTC deploys Huawei’s LTE 4T6S solution for faster internet speeds in the CBD

Mobile telecommunications provider, MTC partnered with Huawei to put the 4T6S solution into large-scale commercial use.

The area selected to benefit from this solution is the central business district of Windhoek, MTC said in a statement this week.

According to MTC this move is a conscious decision to efficiently improve network capacity and overall user experience while helping to slash site power consumption and total cost of operation.

MTC said this momentous occasion marks a celebration of progress within the industry by debuting the first-ever deployment of SingleRAN Pro networks in Namibia.

Currently the country is experiencing a huge influx of tourists and people flowing throughout the city generating ultra-high data traffic.

To cope with the situation, MTC Namibia said it decided to deploy Huawei’s latest 4T6S solution (as a part of the SingleRAN Pro solution) and perform capacity expansion at 1.8GHz, 2.1GHz bands in advance.

Chen Chuanfei, Head of Huawei LTE FDD Product Line in the statement said that 4T6S is an important capacity solution under the umbrella of Huawei SingleRAN Pro.

“The joint deployment of this solution in Windhoek doubles mobile network capacity and improves user experience without the addition of new sites or spectrum. We are one step closer towards realizing a 5G-oriented target network,” he added.

MTC’s Acting CEO, Thinus Smit, said the two companies have been working together as strategic partners for a very long time and he is glad to see that Huawei’s solution has lived up to expectations.

Meanwhile, MTC said with the average upload and download time shortened by 52%, subscribers can now access more benefits and perks brought by such mobile networks. In addition, MTC and Huawei have provided customised services for small and medium-sized enterprises, leading to 79 % growth of traffic in the area.