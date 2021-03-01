Legacy of Love gets benefaction from Mannie’s Bike Mecca for Everest Virtual Challenge

By Clifton Movirongo.

The duo from Legacy of Love who participated in a cycling bit for the Everest Virtual Challenge earlier in the year, recently received a cash donation of N$9475,50 from Mannie Heymans of Mannie’s Bike Mecca.

Heymans paid tribute to the team’s effort by donating N$0,50 for every metre climbed by Henco Serdyn and Willie Junius in the Everest Virtual Challenge done at the Grove Mall during a session late in January.

Junius climbed 10,051 m and Serdyn climbed 8,900 m, which added up to a total of 18,951 m for the day. Consequently, the duo climbed more than the height of Mount Everest and they each received a trophy in the process.

Serdyn and Junius joined forced to take on the virtual challenge on Zwift to try and complete the Road to Sky route. They did 8,5 hill repeats of Alpe du Zwift along with 100 other people from all over the world. Alpe du Zwift is a 12 km mountain with elevation of a 1000 m and average grade of 2.5 to 1. It is a replica of Alpine climbing.

“They ensured our smart trainer is up to par and in the prior weeks we set the difficulty level of the trainer to 100% to ensure we do not get any surprises if the gradient ramps up. Moreover, nourishment was placed within easy reach of their bikes,” they noted.

The duo started at 07h00 Saturday morning and finished the task around 22h30, burning a total of 9500 calories for the day. Junius did a 10,000 m elevation in 12 hours and 50 minuntes with an average moving speed of 19,3 km/h and average heart rate of 144 beats per mminute, while Serdyn completed an 8848 m elevation in 15 hours and 24 minutes with an average moving speed of 14,2 km/h and heart rate of 133 beats per minute.

About the Challenge

The Mount Everest Virtual Challenge takes the cyclist through an incredible 64 km journey to the summit of the highest peak in the world. Each time you complete a distance-based exercise such as running, walking, cycling, swimming, etc you advance along the map of Mount Everest.

Legacy of Love was established in 2017 after a couple suddenly lost their eldest daughter, Lumé, at age 11 due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Through various projects under the Legacy of Love umbrella, awareness of love unconditionally is created. The projects includes #Act of Kindness comfort boxes, #Buddy Bench @ primary schools and Sporting Teams.