Select Page

Technical fault affects power supply to Keetmashoop

Posted by | Jul 30, 2020 |

Technical fault affects power supply to Keetmashoop

A technical fault caused by the upgrading of a Direct Current System at Nampower’s Kokerboom Station, caused a loss of power supply that affected GreenNam Photovoltaic (PV) Plant and Keetmanshoop town, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The power cut was experienced 15h30 on Tuesday, 28 July and Wednesday, 29 July at 09h12, NamPower notified.

NamPower’s communication’s officer Gladwin Groenewaldt said their technical team was able to restore power supply to the affected on 29 July 2020 at 10h21.

He said NamPower has dispatched a technical team to the Kokerboom Transmission Station to attend to the problem and works are underway to avoid further power outages.

“NamPower apologises to its customers and the nation at large for any inconvenience the power outages may have caused,” he added.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

International Women’s Day: Celebrating achievements of women for a healthy planet

International Women’s Day: Celebrating achievements of women for a healthy planet

8 March 2019

Sixth session of Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture set for Wednesday

Sixth session of Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture set for Wednesday

30 September 2019

Swakopmund wins bid to host Music Awards

Swakopmund wins bid to host Music Awards

28 February 2018

Legal Shield finds it opening into the South African market via repurchase deal with cross-holding partner

Legal Shield finds it opening into the South African market via repurchase deal with cross-holding partner

10 December 2019