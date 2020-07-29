Technical fault affects power supply to Keetmashoop

A technical fault caused by the upgrading of a Direct Current System at Nampower’s Kokerboom Station, caused a loss of power supply that affected GreenNam Photovoltaic (PV) Plant and Keetmanshoop town, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The power cut was experienced 15h30 on Tuesday, 28 July and Wednesday, 29 July at 09h12, NamPower notified.

NamPower’s communication’s officer Gladwin Groenewaldt said their technical team was able to restore power supply to the affected on 29 July 2020 at 10h21.

He said NamPower has dispatched a technical team to the Kokerboom Transmission Station to attend to the problem and works are underway to avoid further power outages.

“NamPower apologises to its customers and the nation at large for any inconvenience the power outages may have caused,” he added.