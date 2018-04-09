Weatherly CEO resigns

Copper miner, Weatherly International, announced last week that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Craig Thomas, has informed the Board of his decision to resign from the Company, including stepping down from his Board position, with effect from 4 July 2018.

In a statement on the company’s website, the Board said it had accepted Craig’s resignation and would like to thank him for his contribution to the Group over the last eight years, including the last three years as Chief Executive Officer, and wishes him every success in the future.

The Company confirmed that Craig has agreed to continue to perform his role as Chief Executive Officer in the interim period, in order to facilitate an orderly transition process and allow the Group’s operations to continue without interruption.

Meanwhile, the Company will be reviewing the most appropriate management structure going forward and a further announcement will be made in due course.