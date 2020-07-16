Re-opening of schools in specific Erongo municipalities delayed for two days

In light of the announcement made on Friday, 17 July the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture continued to consult the Governor of Erongo Region, NANTU and the Erongo Directorate on the scheduled rcopening of schools and subsequent resumption of face to face teaching and learning for Grades I I and 12.

Amid these ongoing consultations, Education Ministry Executive Director Sanet Steenkamp in a statement said it has been collectively agreed that the re-opening of schools for Grade 11 and 12 in the concerned municipal areas be delayed for the next two days (20 – 21 July to provide teachers, learners and parents sufficient time for logistical arrangements, be it at school and from home.

The Directorate will advocate and inform parents on provisions of Circular: ED. 9/2020 which deals with alternative schooling as Learning From Home (LFH) delivery mode.

Steenkamp said during the next two days, parents will be required to indicate whether they would prefer to make use of the Learning From Home delivery mode, while the Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture will continue to engage and facilitate strategies on teaching and modalities seeing that many concerns were raised in the Walvis Bay municipal area.

The Directorate will also explore the option of arranging official transportation for the learners to and from schools and central pick up points in Kuisebmund to assist with safe transportation. Further modalities on teaching and learning will include possible hostel accommodation for learners and the strict adherence to health and safety protocols at all schools, she added.

According to Steenkamp learners who might opt for Learning From Home should be assisted properly by their respective subject teachers through visual/voice recorded lessons that clearly explain the required basic competencies, new concepts, assessment related activities etc. School based assessment related preparation should be done as required to ensure that the learners are not di sadvantaged in that arca as well.

“Amidst all the uncertainties, fears and anxiety, it is imperative that we note that all the Grade 11 and Grade 12 learners are registered to take their final examinations in NSSCO/H at the end

of this year. Therefore, it is of crucial importance that all stakeholders (MoEAC, Erongo Regional Council, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Unions, Community, Parents, Teachers and Learners) contribute significantly to ensure that the class of 2020 receive full support in all the required areas to make a success of their final year of formal schooling,” she added.

Meanwhile, private schools in these areas have indicated their readiness to reopen on 20 July 2020 and may proceed provided parental consent is sought.