High Court overrules Air Namibia Service License suspension

Air Namibia will continue its domestic flights as per its regular schedule after the High Court overruled a decision by the Transportation Commission of Namibia to suspend the national airline’s Air Service Licence.

On 06 June, the Transportation Commission issued communication detailing the suspension of the Air Namibia’s Scheduled Air Service License, citing safety concerns and lack of adequate financial resources.

The suspension was set to take effect from 23h59 on Wednesday, 8 July 2020, but was overturned by the High Court on the evening of 8 July, which noted that the Commission’s decision was “unlawful and invalid.”

The High Court has as such called upon the Commission to show cause, on 3 August 2020 at 10h00, why the High Court’s decision to overrule the suspension should not be made final.

Furthermore the court said the Commission should also notify Air Namibia’s legal counsel Advocate James Diedericks in writing within 4 days from today, 9 July of their intention to oppose the High Court order.

Meanwhile, Air Namibia acting CEO Elia Erastus said the airline will continue to service its domestic routes as per published schedule. Passengers can still fly between Eros and Ondangwa, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Luderitz and Oranjemund. Meanwhile, Walvis Bay flights remain suspended.

“The safety of the passengers and employees remain at the heart of our operations. Air Namibia has a procedure to ensure that all its aircraft and ground support equipment are serviced and maintained regularly according to the manufacturer’s standards and has maintained an impeccable and unblemished safety record since inception,” Erastus said.