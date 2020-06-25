Coca-Cola pours in support for fight against Covid-19

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa recently announced cutting their commercial advertising across all brands and redirecting their adspend to amplify recommended global health advice.

In Namibia, Coca-Cola Namibia Bottling Company has been working with the Ministry of Health and NGO partners to support COVID-19 relief responses across the country. This includes donating and distributing medical supplies, bulk water and beverages to vulnerable communities.

The soft drink giant has donated U$50000 (N$952,215) to the Namibian Red Cross Association and supported the association in distributing medical supplies to all regions of Namibia with additional financial assistance of over N$51,300. Including a donation to Co-Feed Namibia/office of the first Lady valued at N$97000 to be included in parcels for the less privileged. This is an on going initiative.

The company has also donated water and cool drink to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Info Centres to the value of N$942,000, including transport assistance of over N$529,00 and dry food for the homeless centre of N$53,000.

The company said it is currently distributing empty plastic 60-litre water containers to informal sectors in various regions throughout Namibia, with around 1000 containers delivered so far at a cost of N$31,000.

Robinson Hangula, sponsors and special events manager at Coca-Cola Bottling Company Namibia said they are carefully following all government guidelines and taking precautionary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“The safety and quality of our products are top priorities for us, and we can say with confidence that our products are safe. There is currently no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging,” Hangula said.

Caption: Pottie De Bruyn, General Manager at Coca-Cola Bottling Namibia, Dr. Rosa Persendt, Chairlady of Namibia Red Cross board and Bernadette Bock, Secretary General at Namibia Red cross at the handover ceremony on 29 May at the Red Cross Society office in Katutura.