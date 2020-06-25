NCCI welcomes gradual opening of economy as lockdown restrictions ease further

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) has welcomed and applauded the decision by the government to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures and move to stage 4 on 30 June, an official said this week.

“It is with great relief that we can welcome the start of our society’s reopening, in the wake of this unprecedented economic lockdown,” said NCCI President, Sven Thieme

According to Thieme, due to continued restrictions over the past months, the country’s economy was getting weak on a daily basis, which he noted was not viable for a small economy like that of Namibia.

NCCI is grateful that the government has met the demand of the business community to relax restrictions to allow for reopening of more business activities, he added.

“Our challenge over the coming months will be to make the reawakening of our economy a success,” he said, adding that their concern remains that stimulus measures will require more improvement.

“As we move to stage 4, we urge the government to call on the business sector to work with them in finding innovative ways to support different sectors of our economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NCCI is of the view that the resumption of business, particularly in the construction and infrastructure industries and tourism, will play an important role in kick-starting the economy and getting people back into work as the economy moves into the recovery phase of the COVID-19 crisis.