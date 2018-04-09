Swakopmund Brewing Company to host world famous Craft Brewer

The Swakopmund Brewing Company (SBC) will host world famous craft brewer, Christian Hans Müller from HansCraft and Co for a special collaboration brew with head brewer at Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) Christian Müller on 13 April.

Between 12h00 and 17h00, the public is welcome to meet the two brew masters at the SBC, located inside the Brewer and Butcher Restaurant and enjoy some craft tasting and viewing.

In 2016, SBC embarked on a journey of taking hands with brewers across the globe, as a special annual activity and engagement, in pursuit of providing memorable experiences for local brewers, NBL and SBC customers and consumers.

“It is always exciting to get together with other experts in the field and just enjoy doing what we love. More importantly, this annual journey has always been a learning and growing experience as well as an opportunity to compare our craft with that of the best in the world. We are always excited to learn from the best, and co-create exciting experiences with them. I am extremely excited to spend a full day with Christian Hans Müller, exchanging ideas and widening our respective brewing scopes,” NBL’s Müller said.

Namibia’s 1st Collaboration Brew was held in 2016 with Paul de Beer from South Africa. The 2nd was SBC’s participation in the Best Brew Challenge in 2017, which brought the micro-brewery onto the same stage as other best practice breweries across the globe.

“It is with pride that SBC, as a truly Namibian craft Brewery attracts the attention and interest of internationally renowned craft brewers who, like Christian Hans Müller choose our high-class and uniquely located brewery to co-create beers. The brewing of beer is an interesting and fun process to experience especially when seasoned brew masters like our very own Christian Muller (Namibia) and Christian Hans Müller (from Germany) come together and work their craft. So, please do join us for this wonderful experience, both to see the process and then taste the outcome,” NBL’s Senior Brand Manager, Claudia Opperman said.