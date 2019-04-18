Indongo launches N$30million Ford dealership in Oshakati

The Frans Indongo Group recently launched a N$30 million new Indongo Ford dealership in Oshakati.

Speaking at the launch, Dealer Principal, Tanja Beukes reiterated that, the venture is not only a greenfield investment in the context of motor dealership in the country, but is also an indication of the Indongo Group’s commitment to live by the principle of doing what is necessary now, to reap tomorrow’s harvest.

“In the world over, the one element of the Ford brand that continues to stand above all is their brand promise to ‘Go Further’ and the opening of this dealership is a practical example of how Ford Indongo is implementing and executing this brand promise,” Beukes said.

The launch also saw the unveiling of the New Ford Raptor, for the first time ever on African soil, which will be available at the dealership for purchase in June 2019. The All New Ranger Raptor comes with a 2.0L BiTurbo engine and 10 Speed Auto gearbox that produces an astonishing 157 kW and 500 Nm of torque and a myriad of other additional features which include amongst others; lane departure warning, Keyless entry and push start button.

“Many of you who know my background, would appreciate that the establishment of Indongo Ford here at the Continental 1 complex is emotionally very special to me. It is here where I started decades ago, establishing myself as a Namibian businessman,” Founder of the Frans Indongo Group, Dr. Frans Aupa Indongo said at the launch.

The Frans Indongo Group opened its doors in Oshakati, in 2018. To date, the motor division of the Indongo Group alone, employs at least 256 people, which includes Dealer Principals, Mechanics and Sales Personnel. The new Indongo Ford Dealership now further adds 23 employees to this growing workforce.