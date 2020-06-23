Directorate of Veterinary services implements quota system for purchasing cattle ear-tags

Earlier this month, the Directorate of Veterinary services implemented a quota system for the purchasing of official cattle ear-tags, which now means very producer’s quota is dependant on the average cattle ear-tags that have been registered over the last 24 months.

The Directorate said the implementation of this quota system is in line with the Animal Identification Regulations as published in November 2017 under the Animal Health Act (Act 1 of 2011).

Producers, who correctly purchased, registered and replaced tags on the NamLITS system, will not be affected by the quota system, while producers who have not followed the correct procedures will be affected.

Furthermore, provision has been made to directly apply at the Directorate for an adjustment of ear-tag quotas and this is aimed at particularly benefiting upcoming producers, and producers who want to expand their herds.

According to the ministry applications should be addressed to the Directorate.