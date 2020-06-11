Cancer Association resumes bake sales and soup drives as an alternative fundraising intervention

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has resumed with their weekly bake and soup sales as an alternative fundraising intervention to keep programmes going as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Rolf Hansen Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the current state of emergency and lockdown regulations have severely hampered their annual fundraising drives that sustain their patient support programmes.

“To ensure we keep the boat afloat and do not tap too deep into our reserves for a rainy day, we now host bake sales and soup drives on a weekly basis, which are baked at House Acacia and CHICA Interim Home at N$25 for a 250 gram order,” he informed.

Hansen, highlighted that they will be having a pancake sale at N$5 each on 10 June 2020, while on 12 June 2020 they will be selling soup and rolls at N$20 each at the CAN Head Office.

“We thank everyone who remains committed to CAN and our cause, supporting our drives and efforts,” he concluded.