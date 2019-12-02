MVA Fund networks with claimants and clients at the coast

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) treated twenty-five of their claimants to a fun filled day of activities, last week in Swakopmund.

This is the 10th edition of the Wheelchair Fun Ride, with claimants who are wheelchair bound due to serious injuries as a result of road crashes

Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, Chief Executive Officer of the Fund said for this year the event was celebrated under the theme: ‘Roll with me, as I re-discover my life differently abled’, which affirmed their role in supporting seriously injured patients.

“Our aim is to ultimately help you redefine your daily struggle, from one of struggling to cope with impairment, to that of a courageous journey towards regaining a meaningful life and returning to work or independence in the shortest possible time,” she added.

According to statistics recorded by the Fund indicate that the ratio of persons injured in motor vehicle crashes is 233 per 100,000 population, affecting mostly passengers, drivers and pedestrians.

In 2018 alone, 201 persons suffered serious injuries which includes traumatic brain injuries, poly-trauma and spinal cord injuries.

“These injuries involve a change in practically all, if not most, aspects of life, leaving affected persons immobile, and requires adaptation to an unexpectedly changed environment, from being self sustainable to being dependent on others,” said Martins-Hausiku.

The Fund also took this opportunity to interact with its customers in the coast to better understand their challenges.

Meanwhile, the Fund called on all road users to be extra vigilant, considerate and exercise patience as they operate the roads to prevent loss of lives during the festive season.