Grateful 2019 HPS matriculants provide seed funding for talent promotion

The small surplus that remained after the 2019 graduation ball for the Grade 12 learners of Deutsche Hoehere Privatschule (DHPS), has become the inaugural investment for a fund to be established by the DHPS Alumni Association, to help gifted learners.

The school said this week, its Class of 2019 hosted an unforgettable matric farewell, not only taking care of all the elements that made it such a dashing occasion, but also prudently managing the finances, so much so that a surplus of N$5000 remained after all services were paid.

The consensus then arose that these funds must form the seed investment of a fund run by the Alumni Association, to enable gifted DHPS learners to participate in development programmes, courses, workshops and all kinds of youth development activities, whether in sport, music, natural sciences or arts.

The money was handed this week by three learners who are either enrolled for abitur or had not yet leave to study abroad. Alumni board member, Carola Risser, receiving the donation, stated, “The ASV would like to thank the 2019 graduates for the trust they have placed in us to manage the generous donation in their interest and to give talented learners at our school the opportunity to participate in courses, educational excursions and workshops in their respective fields of interest. We look forward to work closely with DHPS to identify suitably talented learners and to offer them great opportunities in the future.”

Caption: From the left, Carola Risser, board member of the DHPS Alumni Association, DHPS 2019 matriculants, Florian Fechter, Lara Fischer and Anna-Marie Ritter, with the school’s principal Kristin Eichholz on the right.