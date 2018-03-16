Maiden Art Battle to take place in Windhoek

Franco Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) will host the first edition of Art Battle in Namibia on 16 March at 19:00. Tickets are available from Events Today and at airtime vending machines for N$70 for early birds and N$100 at the door.

Art Battle is a live competitive painting, were painters create the best work they can in 20 minutes. As they work, patrons move around the easels, closely watching the creative process.

The medium is acrylic paint and the tools allowed are brushes, palettes knives or any non-mechanical implements.

At the end of the round, the audience votes democratically for their favorite painting and bids in silent auction to take the work home. This evening of creativity and community, will help showcase local artist and connect Windhoek to towns and cities around the world.

Art Battle was started by Chris Pemberton and Simon Plashkes in Canada in 2009 and currently therer are event all around the world.