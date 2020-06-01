Telecom avails COVID-19 WhatsApp number for people living with disabilities

Telecom Namibia has sponsored a WhatsApp number which will be used by people with hearing impairment, who are unable to dial in on the toll-free COVID-19 number.

The WhatsApp number 0851 100 100 enables and expands the inclusion of people living with disabilities, mainly the hearing impaired in the COVID-19 response measures.

Telecom said with this sponsorship, they have made it possible for persons with hearing impairment to share any concerns they may have about COVID-19 by sending text messages to the national response numbers.

Caption: Ndapewa Neshila (r), External Communications Practitioner, handing over the sponsorship to Gabriel Joseph, Field Epidemiologist at Public Health Emergency Operation Centre.