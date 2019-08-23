Maiden female tournament for Tekken7 to feature at NESA’s 2019 team finals

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will host a 2-in-1 event on Saturday, 31 August at Hotel Thule in Windhoek.

This event will feature the national finals competitions for Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA2) and Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and will also serve to introduce NESA’s very first Female Tournament for Tekken7.

The DotA2 and CS: GO Finals will start at 08:00 on Saturday morning as Namibia’s best athletes will be competing for their places on the National Teams for these two titles.

This event follows the National Qualifiers Tournament that was hosted online from 12 July till 18 August. Based on performances from the participants during these competitions, the top 10 finalists have been invited to compete in the finals for the National Team selections to be concluded.

The very first Female Tekken7 Tournament will also be hosted be hosted at Hotel Thule.

Acording to NESA’s President Jonel van Schalkwyk, the bjective with this undertaking is to encourage female gaming on a competitive level to afford more opportunities for Namibian esports athletes.

“Entries will be restricted to Namibian females only and a birth certificate or identity card will be required for all admissions. Contestants will also be required to pay the NESA annual membership fee of N$250 to be eligible to compete for their National Colours,” the association added.

Meanwhile all players selected for the Namibian Esports Team at this joining of events, will proceed to represent Namibia at international events to be arranged by NESA and sanctioned by the Namibian Sports Commission.

NESA is fully dedicated to the promotion and development of Namibian esports, and herewith invite the community to visit this event to spectate and support our local esports athletes.

For further information, visit the NESA Facebook page @ Nesa.Namibia or contact NESA on [email protected]