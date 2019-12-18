PowerCom to invest heavily in tower infrastructure next year

PowerCom plans to invest in tower infrastructure projects for 2020 across the country. Within these plans, greenfield towers are being constructed as part of 2019/20 Capital Expenditure Financial Year (CAPEX), forming N$24 million investment across 19 towers

These plans also include N$1 million in preventative tower maintenance spread across 9 towers in Kavango, 2 towers in Zambezi, 19 towers in Kunene, 21 towers in Otjozondjupa, 12 towers in Oshikoto, 8 towers in Oshana and 9 towers in Omusati.

Alisa Amupolo, Chief Executive Officer at PowerCom said that these latest roll out plans reiterate their commitment to improving connectivity across Namibia for the benefit of all.

“Construction of new towers, especially in rural areas, brings vastly improved connectivity to citizens and business, in this way we are adding value to the Namibian economy, stimulating the development of other businesses and increasing the effectiveness of communication across the whole country” she added.

Amupolo emphasised that it is also vital to stimulate buy-in from varies stakeholders, including authorities where approval is required to expedite developments, while the pace of approval is and underlying challenge to them, that they will continue to address in 2020.

Valerie Apollus, Senior Manager: Commercial at PowerCom said that on a local level, every infrastructure project that they have done has had a positive impact on its local area.

“Every tower encourages the growth of local communications initiatives which sit alongside national projects, but more importantly, they improve the lives of every Namibian in their range who can access more services as a direct result of our infrastructure,” she added.

PowerCom have stated that their ICT infrastructure will enable businesses to expand their Namibian footprints, especially in pivotal areas of internet access and mobile service coverage, along with television and radio coverage and two-way communication.

In addition, exciting coverage and signal can be improved by the construction of a tower, delivering quality services to citizens and businesses across Namibia.