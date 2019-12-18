Select Page

PowerCom to invest heavily in tower infrastructure next year

Posted by | Dec 18, 2019 | ,

PowerCom to invest heavily in tower infrastructure next year

PowerCom plans to invest in tower infrastructure projects for 2020 across the country. Within these plans, greenfield towers are being constructed as part of 2019/20 Capital Expenditure Financial Year (CAPEX), forming N$24 million investment across 19 towers

These plans also include N$1 million in preventative tower maintenance spread across 9 towers in Kavango, 2 towers in Zambezi, 19 towers in Kunene, 21 towers in Otjozondjupa, 12 towers in Oshikoto, 8 towers in Oshana and 9 towers in Omusati.

Alisa Amupolo, Chief Executive Officer at PowerCom said that these latest roll out plans reiterate their commitment to improving connectivity across Namibia for the benefit of all.

“Construction of new towers, especially in rural areas, brings vastly improved connectivity to citizens and business, in this way we are adding value to the Namibian economy, stimulating the development of other businesses and increasing the effectiveness of communication across the whole country” she added.

Amupolo emphasised that it is also vital to stimulate buy-in from varies stakeholders, including authorities where approval is required to expedite developments, while the pace of approval is and underlying challenge to them, that they will continue to address in 2020.

Valerie Apollus, Senior Manager: Commercial at PowerCom said that on a local level, every infrastructure project that they have done has had a positive impact on its local area.

“Every tower encourages the growth of local communications initiatives which sit alongside national projects, but more importantly, they improve the lives of every Namibian in their range who can access more services as a direct result of our infrastructure,” she added.

PowerCom have stated that their ICT infrastructure will enable businesses to expand their Namibian footprints, especially in pivotal areas of internet access and mobile service coverage, along with television and radio coverage and two-way communication.

In addition, exciting coverage and signal can be improved by the construction of a tower, delivering quality services to citizens and businesses across Namibia.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Parliament launches 5-year strategic plan

Parliament launches 5-year strategic plan

21 September 2018

The Economic Summit was splendid but not every project needs N$200 million. For many startups, only one million will make a huge difference

The Economic Summit was splendid but not every project needs N$200 million. For many startups, only one million will make a huge difference

13 August 2019

Reinsurance Corporation fulfils pledge – gives N$30,000 to Miss Namibia winners

Reinsurance Corporation fulfils pledge – gives N$30,000 to Miss Namibia winners

12 July 2019

Cable bandits leave over 900 Telecom customers hanging

Cable bandits leave over 900 Telecom customers hanging

17 January 2019