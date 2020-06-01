Food Drive Initiative targets N$100,000 to help feed the needy

The Food Drive Initiative, which can be accessed via the FNB Happiness Store, is asking for donations from the public to help feed the needy.

The Initiative aims to alleviate hunger and assist the most vulnerable of the nation during the current COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with FNB, Bokomo Namibian and Co-Feed Namibia.

Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Manager, said they know that during these challenging socio-economic times, food security has become a fragile concept and the people have difficulty in accessing basic necessities every day this lockdown continues.

“We have committed to doubling up on all donations received and we hope that together we can collect at least N$100,000 towards this much needed Food Drive initiative,” added Kahivere.

“We recently established a HOPE (Health Optimisation in Pandemic Emergency) button on our Happiness Store www.fnbhapponessstore.com.na and opened the opportunity for all to assist the HOPE fund support the government’s fight against COVID-19,” she added.

Bokomo Namibia is offering bags of maize meal at a discounted price and will distribute these to desperate communities.

“We ask all Namibians to lend a helping hand by purchasing bags of mielie meal online for those who need it most,” said Nadia Lawrence, Head of Marketing at Bokomo Namibia.

Co-Feed will assist with the distribution and identification of needy families. “We are happy and excited to be part of this great initiative with our partners and with the assistance of volunteers, we managed to distribute food items to thousands that included, vulnerable households, orphanages and retrenched workers, old age homes, medical response teams and feeding schemes negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said Linda Bauman, Project Co-Feed Namibia, which is a citizen driven initiative whose purpose is to mobilise food supplies and other basic necessities for distribution to the needy.