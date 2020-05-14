Sanlam donates protective gear and screening equipment to City of Windhoek

Sanlam Namibia last week handed protective gear and screening equipment to the City of Windhoek in support of the municipality’s efforts to prevent the spread of the Corona virus among the city’s residents.

Speaking at the handover event, Sanlam Group Chief Executive Tertius Stears said Sanlam is committed to fighting the pandemic in the city in particular and the whole country in general. Stears added that Sanlam is committed to support the efforts of various stakeholders and do its part to flatten the curve.

“The world as we know it has changed and we are still to find and adjust to the “new normal”, but in getting there we all have to work together and pull our efforts in the same direction if we are to win this fight,” Stears said.

City of Windhoek Chief Executive, Robert Kahimise stressed that “the success of the fight against this deadly virus requires a collective effort and integrated support. He added that “the donation could not have come at a more appropriate time than now, as we face unprecedented times of fighting the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven our residents to uncertain livelihoods”.

So far the City of Windhoek has received the following from Sanlam; 20,000 litres of clean water valued at N$90,000, 1000 reusable face masks valued at N$297,000 and 11 thermo guns valued at N$42,000.

Caption: Mr Robert Kahimise – City of Windhoek Chief Executive, Mr Tertius Stears – Sanlam Group Chief Executive and City Police Superintendent Gerry Shikesho at the handover event last week.