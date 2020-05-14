Capricorn Group, Entrepo Holdings support pre-school initiative

Capricorn Group and subsidiary company, Entrepo Holdings contributed a combined N$240,000 towards the ‘Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support’ (S.P.E.S) relief fund’ in an effort to strengthen capacity of pre-schools supported by the charity as they suffer the negative impact of COVID-19.

In a statement issued this week, Capricorn Group said its contribution of N$120,000 to the S.P.E.S relief fund is specifically aimed towards supporting the teachers with a small grant for four months, while Entrepo’s contribution of N$120,000 was well utilised, to acquire and distribute food parcels to every child, teacher and their immediate family.

The package also included activity books and stationary to keep the level of early childhood development and education going during this time.

S.P.E.S, a non-profit organisation, was established on pillars including education and attending to the basic needs of the children, teachers, and their families. S.P.E.S. Charity has been involved in supports 25 informal preschools and nearly 1, 700 children and 80 teachers. These children grow up in circumstances shadowed by multidimensional poverty, hopelessness, abuse and neglect.

“Capricorn Group is known for being connectors of positive change and has been a partner of S.P.E.S. for some time. We are grateful for their support,” S.P.E.S spokesperson, Esmé Coetzee said.

Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries have recently contributed N$5 million to aid the country in this fight.

“Capricorn Group has always believed that we are stronger as one in all circumstances. We will continue to do our best to help people who have nothing with necessities to enable them to survive and prevent the contraction of the virus,” Thinus Prinsloo, Capricorn Group CEO said.

Caption: A teacher and her learners in class, before the schools closed. These pre-school teachers do not receive any income during the period that the schools are closed.