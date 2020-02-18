Select Page

Weather overview and short term outlook to Friday 21 February 2020

Weather overview and short term outlook to Friday 21 February 2020

Visual: Condition of vegetation as assessed from 01 to 10 February.

Source: Namibia Rangelands dot Com based on data from the US Geological Survey’s Famine Early Warning System (FEWS).

www.namibiarangelands.com/wp-content/uploads/forage-maps/2020-02-10/2020-02-10-en-na-bg-vc-vci.jpg

Recent Developments

Productive rains over large areas of the interior above (east of) the escarpment brought some relief to many districts over the past four days. Most recorded falls registered between 12 and 20 mm but there must have been very heavy but isolated showers in areas where the rainfall was not recorded as witnessed by the many rivers in flood from Otjozondjupa in the north to the Karasburg district in the south.

This week’s visual is a so-called Vegetation Condition Index based on an assessment of satellite imagery taken over the first decad (ten days) of this month. As such, in our climate, it is representative of precipitation that occurred in the preceding month, i.e. January. As an index, it implies that it is compared to another value that was established earlier. In the case of this visual, the index values are based on the average values from 2000 to 2016.

What the visual shows is that the impact of the drought is still severe. While the last few days have brought a welcome respite, there are still many areas, especially in the west and the south, where the drought continues. One can only hope that the rest of the season improves.

The presence over the weekend of so much moisture and such a low cloud base surprised many. A clue of the moisture’s origin and why it has penetrated so deep into Namibia is provided by the daily synoptic chart of the South African Weather Service.

In the north-west is a low pressure system straddling the Namibia Angola border. Its direction of rotation is clockwise. In the south-west (over South Africa) is a high pressure cell which is the remnant of high pressure ridging earlier last week. This cell’s direction is counter clockwise.

Between the two, indicated by the blue and the red arrows, a constriction zone forms, almost like a funnel, enhancing the flow of air from Angola and Zambia. That it was tropical air that penetrated the Namibian interior could be discerned from the cloud texture, light and fluffy, and the cloud base which came as low as 9000 feet over Windhoek.

Synoptic maps typically capture surface conditions so one also has to consider what happened higher up in the atmosphere. At the 500 mB surface, the signature mid-level trough developed, advecting moisture from the Angolan interior more or less at 18,000 feet elevation. Furthermore, this trough extended into the stratosphere, meaning that there was a strong airflow from Angola into Namibia and that it reached very high up to about 36,000 feet at the 200 mB surface. It is not often that airflow patterns in the mid-level atmosphere and the troposphere align but when they do, and when they are driven on the surface by a low and a high pressure cell in juxtaposition, then the Namibian interior gets good rain.

On the Radar

The trough stays in situ for the week indicating positive rainfall prospects for the interior above the escarpment. This trough is not expected to grow stronger to the west, as so often happens when the South Atlantic high pressure cell slips around Cape Agulhas, but it is at least expected to remain more or less across the Namibian interior from the Angolan border to the Orange River. This will last until Friday.

The highest and the most widespread rainfall probability is indicated for Wednesday and Thursday.

By the coming weekend, there will be a two-day lull in actual rainfall but by then the South Atlantic high has migrated past the Cape and another bout of positive rainfall conditions will be driven by the anti-cyclonic circulation over the sub-continent.

 

About The Author

Weatherman

In Memoriam. The weekly weather column is maintained in honour of the legacy of John Olszewski, the widely respected and well-known weatherman of Namibia. After writing the weather column for more than twelve years, he has left an indelible mark at the Economist, and the technical ability among the editorial staff to "read" the maps that he used so often. - Ed.

Following reverse listing, public can now acquire shareholding in Paratus Namibia

Promotion

20 February 2020, Windhoek, Namibia: Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH) was founded as Nimbus Infrastructure Limited (“Nimbus”), Namibia’s first Capital Pool Company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange (“NSX”).

Although targeting an initial capital raising of N$300 million, Nimbus nonetheless managed to secure funding to the value of N$98 million through its CPC listing. With a mandate to invest in ICT infrastructure in sub-Sahara Africa, it concluded management agreements with financial partner Cirrus and technology partner, Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (“Paratus Namibia”).

Paratus Namibia Managing Director, Andrew Hall

Its first investment was placed in Paratus Namibia, a fully licensed communications operator in Namibia under regulation of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). Nimbus has since been able to increase its capital asset base to close to N$500 million over the past two years.

In order to streamline further investment and to avoid duplicating potential ICT projects in the market between Nimbus and Paratus Namibia, it was decided to consolidate the operations.

Publishing various circulars to shareholders, Nimbus took up a 100% shareholding stake in Paratus Namibia in 2019 and proceeded to apply to have its name changed to Paratus Namibia Holdings with a consolidated board structure to ensure streamlined operations between the capital holdings and the operational arm of the business.

This transaction was approved by the Competitions Commission as well as CRAN, following all the relevant regulatory approvals as well as the necessary requirements in terms of corporate governance structures.

Paratus Namibia has evolved as a fully comprehensive communications operator in Namibia and operates as the head office of the Paratus Group in Africa. Paratus has established a pan-African footprint with operations in six African countries, being: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

The group has achieved many successes over the years of which more recently includes the building of the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) project, which connects from the West Africa Cable System (WACS) eastward through Namibia to Botswana and onward to Johannesburg. The TKF also extends northward through Zambia to connect to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, which made Paratus the first operator to connect the west and east coast of Africa under one Autonomous System Number (ASN).

This means that Paratus is now “exporting” internet capacity to landlocked countries such as Zambia, Botswana, the DRC with more countries to be targeted, and through its extensive African network, Paratus is well-positioned to expand the network even further into emerging ICT territories.

PNH as a fully-listed entity on the NSX, is therefore now the 100% shareholder of Paratus Namibia thereby becoming a public company. PNH is ready to invest in the future of the ICT environment in Namibia. The public is therefore invited and welcome to acquire shares in Paratus Namibia Holdings by speaking to a local stockbroker registered with the NSX. The future is bright, and the opportunities are endless.

 