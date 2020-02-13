Select Page

Upgrading of Etosha boundary fence to be given ‘serious attention’ by Environment Ministry

Posted by | Feb 5, 2020 |

Upgrading of Etosha boundary fence to be given ‘serious attention’ by Environment Ministry

The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said his ministry will begin upgrades of the boundary fence for Etosha National Park on 22 February.

Shifeta, speaking at a staff meeting this week said the park will be given “serious attention” using skills from the ministry’s staff and volunteers, adding that more focus will also be given to the maintenance of Etosha National Park’s tourist roads.

“We do this to ensure that visitors to our parks, visit such parks in comfort and enjoy the wonders that our parks can offer,” Shifeta said.

He further explained for 2020, park management planning as well as tourism development will centre on the coastal parks of Skeleton Coast, Cape Cross, Dorob and Namib Naukluft Park.

“We need to develop and facilitate concession opportunities in all of our national parks so that these parks serve as engines of economic growth as well as flagship areas for conservation,” he added.

The ministry will also launch the ‘Friends of Parks Programme’ in due course. The programme encourages donors, the private sector and other stakeholders to get involved and support the development and management of Namibia’s national parks in the spirit of good will and through a coordinated and structured approach.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Cardboardbox Chad walks from the Hoanib to the Kunene for giraffe conservation

Cardboardbox Chad walks from the Hoanib to the Kunene for giraffe conservation

10 February 2017

Managing wildlife at the airports

Managing wildlife at the airports

30 April 2015

Who is going to hold the kudu’s head steady?

Who is going to hold the kudu’s head steady?

30 August 2013

World-famous Botswana filmmakers collect another prestigious ribbon for their selfless humanitarian and conservation work

World-famous Botswana filmmakers collect another prestigious ribbon for their selfless humanitarian and conservation work

6 May 2019