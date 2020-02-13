Upgrading of Etosha boundary fence to be given ‘serious attention’ by Environment Ministry

The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said his ministry will begin upgrades of the boundary fence for Etosha National Park on 22 February.

Shifeta, speaking at a staff meeting this week said the park will be given “serious attention” using skills from the ministry’s staff and volunteers, adding that more focus will also be given to the maintenance of Etosha National Park’s tourist roads.

“We do this to ensure that visitors to our parks, visit such parks in comfort and enjoy the wonders that our parks can offer,” Shifeta said.

He further explained for 2020, park management planning as well as tourism development will centre on the coastal parks of Skeleton Coast, Cape Cross, Dorob and Namib Naukluft Park.

“We need to develop and facilitate concession opportunities in all of our national parks so that these parks serve as engines of economic growth as well as flagship areas for conservation,” he added.

The ministry will also launch the ‘Friends of Parks Programme’ in due course. The programme encourages donors, the private sector and other stakeholders to get involved and support the development and management of Namibia’s national parks in the spirit of good will and through a coordinated and structured approach.