Namibia humiliated by Botswana in Women U20 World Cup qualifier first leg

Posted by | Jan 20, 2020 |

Namibia suffered a heavy 7 – 0 defeat against Botswana on Sunday afternoon at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in their 2020 FIFA Women U20 World Cup Qualifiers first leg.

Coach Mamie Kasaona had only a week to prepare for the match and the afternoon got off to a bad start as Sharon Katamila scored and own goal inside the first minute and it was then a quick brace from Botswana striker Mitchell Abueng before Oratile Rathari rattled the net to make it 4-0 before halftime.

Abueng scored her third of the match on 56 minutes and the scored her fourth on 71 minutes and if that was enough Gloria Pilane got in the act too with the seventh of the match.

Namibia now has to regroup and prepare for the second leg match at Botswana later this month with so much pride to play for.

The Young Gladiators line up against Botswana was as follows; Meagan Schuster, Albertina Aludhilu, Veronica April, Shanice Daries, Chanteline Engelbrecht, Tjamunene Ndjavera, Soini Sheenya, Vijakura Tjingaete, Julia Rutjindo, Sharon Katamila and Muhinatjo Hanavi.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

