Select Page

New vehicle sales end year on negative note as December 2019 shows decline

Posted by | Jan 20, 2020 | ,

New vehicle sales end year on negative note as December 2019 shows decline

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers South Africa released Namibia’s new vehicle sales numbers for December 2019, which shows that the total vehicle sales declined by 18.4% to 714 units.

The annual aggregate number of vehicle sales registered a decline of 12.7% to 10 389 units in 2019, marking the 5th consecutive decline in annual sales, the report noted. In addition, vehicle sales recorded the lowest units in a month since 711 units in February 2006.

According to the report, new vehicle sales ended the year on a negative note, especially for passenger and light commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles which make up 93% of total vehicle sales recorded a decline of 10.9% and 17.1% to 4 538 units and 5 101 units, respectively, in 2019.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles had improved, increasing by 9% and 13.7%, respectively, in 2019. According to Simonis Storms Securities, the uptick in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles can be attributed to the increase in trucks to the uptick in construction activities in 2019.

“These construction activities include property and commercial construction coupled with Road construction. The new Scania trucks hugely contributed to the increase in heavy commercial vehicles and many customers were making replacements as it is seen as a fuel cost effective truck,” Indileni Nanghonga, junior analyst at Simonis Storms said.

Nanghonga furthermore said that the low economic environment and lack of consumer demand does not give hope for a recovery in the motor vehicle industry yet.

“We expect annual vehicle sales to decrease by a smaller margin of 2.8%, in other words, 10 100 units in 2020. The assumption is based on continuous low economic growth, low disposable income and lower spending which are expected to prevail in 2020,” she noted.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Check behavioural weak points to prevent ATM fraud

Check behavioural weak points to prevent ATM fraud

2 December 2015

Air Namibia employees stage peaceful demonstration

Air Namibia employees stage peaceful demonstration

4 October 2018

Indonesians in Namibia cast general elections votes

Indonesians in Namibia cast general elections votes

16 April 2019

Only one Namibian conservation group made it to the finals in this year’s Rhino Awards

Only one Namibian conservation group made it to the finals in this year’s Rhino Awards

23 July 2019