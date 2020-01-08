Select Page

Meatco to continue exporting meat to China

Posted by | Jan 13, 2020 | ,

Meatco to continue exporting meat to China

The country’s meat exporter, Meatco recently indicated that to date they have exported about 3,000 tonnes of beef to China, where the demand continues to grow.

Meatco’s Vice Chairperson Ronald Kubas last week in an interview said that China remains a very important market for Namibian beef, he said.

“We have so far sent over 130 containers of meat to China and this market is far much more lucrative to us as the demand continues to increase. We are continuing with the export of beef to China in the future as we sustain our European market,” he said.

Kubas added that Namibia is considering importing cattle from Botswana for restocking to avert drought effects and improve their beef quality for export to both Asia and Europe.

“Drought is a recurrent nature of our country and we have put in measures to deal with this in future,” he said. (Xinhua).

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Let those weary legs rest at the Agra camp

Let those weary legs rest at the Agra camp

27 September 2013

Meatco lowers feedlot intake weight to 220 kg

Meatco lowers feedlot intake weight to 220 kg

29 January 2019

Agribank mentoring emerging farmers

Agribank mentoring emerging farmers

16 January 2015

Grow your profits naturally

Grow your profits naturally

20 February 2015