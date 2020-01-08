Bank Windhoek Triennial is back, seeks innovative works of art

Bank Windhoek in collaboration with the National Art Gallery of Namibia this week launched the 2020 Bank Windhoek Triennial, which showcases the quality and diversity of artwork produced by Namibian artists.

Staged every three years, the fifth edition of the art competition is now open to all artists with Namibian citizenship, or permanent residence holders.

The Triennial celebrates visual art in Namibia, while contributing to the development and promotion of the Namibian visual art industry. The exhibition that results from this competition, is also an opportunity to engage in dialogue around cultural diversity within Namibian society to promote unity in celebrating diversity. Participants, who are older than 18 years can look forward to a variety of exciting prizes in different categories.

“The National Art Gallery of Namibia is delighted to continue partnering with Bank Windhoek as its main sponsor for the Triennial. We look forward to innovative works of art, and encourage all artists to enter the competition. This is not only an opportunity for artists to win prizes, but also an important platform for networking and adds to their portfolios,” said the Gallery’s CEO, Snobia Kaputu.

A panel of local and international judges will make a selection of work for the exhibition as well as for prize winners. The exhibition opens on Thursday, 3 September 2020 and closes on Saturday, 7 November 2020.

Application forms can be downloaded on www.ngan.org.na or www.bankwindhoek.com.na. Hard copies can be obtained at the National Art Gallery of Namibia office, Bank Windhoek Branches countrywide as well as all regional council offices, including the collection points collection points countrywide. For more information, 061 231160, 061 231391, or 081 806 8694/2, or by email at ccurator@nagn.org.na or pro@nagn.org.na. The due date for applications is Friday, 26 June 2020.

Caption: Pictured is artwork of the 2017 Bank Windhoek Triennial winner, Isabel Katjavivi. Tilted ‘The Past is Not Buried’, Katjavivi’s creation makes a graveyard of a section of the National Art Gallery of Namibia, paying homage to those whose bones still litter the land, casualties of the extermination order.