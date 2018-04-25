Spay Day campaign treats over 60 stray animals in Okahandja

The Bank Windhoek Spay Day campaign treated seventy animals comprising 26 cats and 44 dogs over a two-day period in Okahandja.

This was made possible by Have-a-Heart Namibia, a non-profit animal welfare organisation, veterinarian Dr Ian Baines and his team with the support of Bank Windhoek.

“We want this service for our pets, but we simply cannot afford it,” said Okahandja’s Five Rand Camp Informal Settlement resident and pet owner, Victoria Haukongo of her community’s need to spay and neuter their pets.

Since starting in 2013, Have-a-Heart has grown to having teams working in twelve towns across Namibia and has collectively sterilised over 5 000 animals (December 2017). Spay Days with several local veterinary clinics are organised on a regular basis.

Baines on his part decided to pursue his passion of providing veterinary services to pet owners with little or no income. With the proceeds, he bought a mobile clinic, modified it so that he could perform surgeries, and embarked on a life changing journey as the Baines Vetcare Mobile Animal Clinic, in collaboration with Have-a-Heart Namibia.

The Baines Vetcare Mobile Animal Clinic visits remote towns around the country, sets up base and invites community members to bring their pets for free spay and neuter services. The service is offered once a week on a monthly basis.

Once set up at Five Rand Camp, the Baines Vetcare Mobile Animal Clinic drew a lot of attention and word quickly spread throughout the community that the spaying and neutering service was available at no cost, a move that ensured that Baines and his team were kept busy over the two day period.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, Bank Windhoek is proud to have supported this service to our people. We understand that for a pet owner, the most important decision they can make is to spay and neuter them. Thanks to Have-a-Heart Namibia, Dr Baines and his team for providing this valuable service,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

Caption: Ismael Haushona and Victoria Haukongo pictured with their pet dogs, Kalimena and Brain.