NAMDIA declares N$80 million dividend to government

Posted by | Dec 13, 2019 |

Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) this week declared a dividend of N$80 million to the government, an increase from the N$50 million declared in 2018.

Outgoing Namdia Chairperson, Shakespeare Masiza said despite a challenging economic landscape, the company saw a gross profit increase of 17%, accumulating to N$161 million in monetary value.
He attributed this to revenue maximisation for Namibian diamonds, optimisation of the sales strategy, and robust internal processes.

Masiza said the company has proven that it will live up to its mandate to earn valuable foreign currency for the government and ensure that it contributes meaningfully to the country’s socio-economic development.

Furthermore, Namdia announced new board members; Jacqueline Pack, Justus Hausiku, Ndapwilapo Shimutwikeni and Lina Muatunga. The board will be chaired by Brian Eiseb, Bank of Namibia’s Director For Exchange Control and Legal Services.

 

